Crime

April 18, 2017 12:43 PM

Marijuana grow in University Place held 660 plants

By Stacia Glenn

A marijuana grow discovered in University Place last week held 660 plants, police said.

Officers discovered the operation Friday after being called about a possible burglary at a vacant house in the 2100 block of Seaview Avenue West.

When they arrived, they spotted somebody enter the home and noticed a strong smell of pot around the residence. A 22-year-old man answered the door after officers repeatedly knocked and rang the doorbell.

On Monday, the man pleaded not guilty to unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and was held on $250,000 bail.

The entire house had been converted into a grow operation, according to charging papers.

Pot plants grew in six bedrooms, a bathroom was used to ventilate exhaust, equipment was stored in the living room, and the dining room had been converted into a basic bedroom.

