Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Tacoma identified

A man fatally struck by a car in Tacoma’s South End has been identified as 46-year-old Catalino Garcia Dominguez.

Dominguez was walking in the 800 block of East 72nd Street when a vehicle hit him about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The driver remained on scene until police arrived and was not arrested. Police deemed the crash an accident.

While officers were investigating, an apparently drunken driver drove through the scene, nearly hitting three officers and prompting a short pursuit.

That man was arrested nearby.