Car used in fatal hit-and-run in Auburn found ablaze in Seattle

A car that ran down and killed a man on an Auburn freeway onramp was found burning in South Seattle early Wednesday, according to the State Patrol.

The Ford Crown Victoria was found ablaze near 56th Avenue South and South Willow Street about 12:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Troopers confirmed they believe the car was the one used Sunday in the hit-and-run that killed Christopher Stanley, 39, of Tacoma.

The driver has not been found.

Stanley and a friend were walking on the shoulder of the road after running out of gasoline when he was struck on the ramp from southbound state Route 167 to state Route 18.

The State Patrol has been looking for the car, which left a front bumper and driver’s side mirror at the scene after striking Stanley.