Suspect in fatal Parkland hit-and-run arrested in Florida

A man charged with running down a Parkland bar patron and leaving him for dead was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

Shamus Von Berks, 37, will be brought back to Pierce County to face charges of failure to remain at a fatal accident and third-degree driving on a suspended license in the Feb. 2 incident.

Earl Switzer Jr., 45, was allegedly hit by Von Berks’ truck and died of his injuries March 18.

Prosecutors issued a warrant Monday for Von Berks, whose mother told investigators she bought him a plane ticket to Florida.

He was arrested in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Switzer was last seen at a Parkland bar trying to start fights with customers, but left before deputies arrived.

He was found with critical injuries in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South after being hit by a vehicle that fled.

A broken mirror on the road and tire tracks leading from the scene indicated it was an older-model truck that hit Switzer. Then a tip came in about Von Berks talking about being involved in a hit-and-run collision in his father’s pickup truck, court records show.

Von Berks’ father told detectives he had little to do with his son but recalled seeing a truck with a damaged windshield at the home where Von Berks lived with his mother.

The mother’s partner showed investigators the truck in a neighbor’s garage. It had a new windshield, grille, mirrors and had recently been spray painted on the front passenger side of the hood, records show.

Von Berks’ mother allegedly said her son confessed his involvement in the hit-and-run.