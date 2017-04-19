Spanaway woman sentenced for stabbing her father

A Spanaway woman who stabbed her father has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Alexis Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty April 12 to second-degree assault. Retired Pierce County Superior Court Judge Ronald Culpepper, filling in on a temporary basis, sentenced her to a high-end sentence of a year and two months in prison.
According to charging papers:
A neighbor called 911 after hearing a commotion at the man’s home Feb. 27, and sheriff’s deputies arrived to find him holding down Crawford as she held a large kitchen knife.
She had stabbed him several times in the back, she told investigators, because she thought he knew where her girlfriend was, who she hadn’t seen for months.
Crawford wrote the court as part of her guilty plea that “At the time, I was experiencing severe mental health issues, as well as using drugs.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
