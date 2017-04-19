Killers stalked bus before shooting man in Federal Way, documents say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Intruder killed at Browns Point home Pause 1:54 Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The busy intersection of Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road is the scene of a homicide investigation Tuesday. Federal Way police say the victim is a 19-year-old man. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com