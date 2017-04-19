Killers stalked bus before shooting man in Federal Way, documents say

The people who killed a man in Federal Way last week stalked his bus and waited for him to get off before shooting him as part of a gang dispute, according to charging documents.
Miguel Antonio Bejar, 21, of Kent was arraigned Wednesday in King County Superior Court on one charge of first-degree murder. Bail was set at $1 million.
Alondra Garcia-Garcia, 20, of Seattle was arraigned Tuesday on one count of rendering criminal assistance. Her bail was set at $750,000.
A 15-year-old Burien boy is to be arraigned Thursday in King County Juvenile Court on one count of first-degree murder, prosecutor’s spokesman Dan Donohoe said.
According to charging documents:
On April 11, Garcia-Garcia followed a King County Metro bus with her van for many blocks to allow Bejar to ambush Arturo Marcial-Alvarez, 19, of Kent.
When the teen left the bus at Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road about 4:30 p.m., Bejar rolled down the window and fired 10 times.
Marcial-Alvarez died at the scene after five bullets hit him.
“In order to swiftly remove her passenger and herself from the scene of the shooting, the defendant accelerated her van around the bus in front of her, made a U-turn and cleverly escaped the busy Pacific Highway and responding police officers by driving north up a residential street,” prosecutors wrote about Garcia-Garcia.
The day after the shooting, Seattle police responded to Garcia-Garcia’s home after he was grazed by a bullet when three men fired at her van — the second time in five weeks that someone shot at her van.
Surveillance video showed her returning fire at the men.
Garcia-Garcia later was taken to Harborview Medical Center for a head wound.
Two days later, Federal Way police found Garcia-Garcia’s van. They were able to identify it because of the words, “Mama pepa,” written in the dirt on the back window. Witnesses said a van with the same words was used in the April 11 shooting.
She denied having been in Federal Way at the time of the killing.
Marcial Alvarez had told sheriff’s deputies in February that he believed people were looking to hurt him after he got into a disagreement with them.
The investigation is still active, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
