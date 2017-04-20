Man in ski mask tried to lure Issaquah girl into car

Issaquah police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car Wednesday.
The girl was checking the mail in the 22000 block of Southeast 56th Street about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to her and a man in a ski mask ordered her to get in.
“The girl fled from the suspect’s vehicle and ran home, where her mother contacted police,” according to an alert issued by officers.
The car was an older, dark-colored four-door vehicle. The make and model are unknown.
Detectives are scouring the neighborhood in hopes someone might have security footage of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Issaquah Police Department at 425-837-3200.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
