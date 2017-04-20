Three Seattle cops shot following downtown robbery

Three Seattle police officers were shot Thursday, according to KIRO-TV. Two suspects are in custody.
The officers’ wounds appear to be minor, according to Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole.
The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. according to the Seattle Times.
The officers, two men and one woman, were investigating a robbery at Western Avenue and Madison Street.
Live TV images showed police unloading a robotic device at the scene. The scene does not appear to be secure and local businesses are being told to shelter in place, KIRO reports.
At least two of the injured officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The original incident may stem from a shoplifting or robbery incident.
One of the suspects is injured. KIRO reports he was found with “significant injuries.”
Several blocks in Seattle are closed. Washington State Ferries is diverting vehicles leaving their ferries at Colman Dock.
A loud bang from the vicinity of the police activity was heard shortly after 2 p.m.
The Times is reporting the robbery or shoplifting occurred at a 7-11 in the 600 block of First Ave, near Cherry Street.
