Man broke in, tried to steal sock, watched women sleep in Shelton

Shelton police are investigating two incidents in which an unknown man has entered homes and watched people sleep.
The first incident occurred April 6 on the 2300 block of Laurel Street. A woman awoke at 4:30 a.m. and found a man standing next to her, trying to take her sock off, according to the Shelton Police Department.
He left through an unlocked sliding glass door.
On April 20, a woman who lives on the 1200 block of Alder Street awoke at 4:20 a.m. She saw a man standing in the doorway of her bedroom, according to Shelton police.
He left through an unlocked back door.
In both incidents, the suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, with short, shaggy, dark hair. The man entered both homes through unlocked doors. The Shelton Police Department urges all residents to lock their doors and windows.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Shelton police Detective Moran at 360-432-5184.
