Suspect in Tacoma drive-by faces charges in East Bremerton kidnapping attempt

A Tacoma man accused of accosting his former employer in the East Bremerton Fred Meyer parking lot was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree kidnapping.
Jesus J. Chavez Flores, 33, is accused of blocking in the car of his former employer, who was parked in the store parking lot at about midnight April 2. With two other men, and while armed with a pistol, he ordered the victim out of his car, according to court documents. The victim owned a cleaning business, which had fired Chavez Flores, and said he worked at Fred Meyer’s and was taking a nap when Chavez Flores rolled up on him.
Chavez Flores apparently believed he was owed about $2,700 in unpaid wages, according to court documents.
The victim, fearing that he would be kidnapped and refusing to get out of his car, escaped by driving over a landscaped area with the suspects giving chase. A Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy happened to be parked behind Fred Meyer, an investigator wrote, and likely interrupted the chase and allowed the victim to escape.
The April 2 confrontation came after a drive-by shooting earlier the same day in Tacoma, where Chavez Flores is suspected of shooting at a vehicle owned by the victim’s brother, who co-owned the company that fired Chavez Flores.
Chavez Flores told the Kitsap County Sheriff’s detective he was driving the car when the shooting occurred, but another man fired the gun. Witnesses reported seeing only one person in the car.
Chavez Flores denied he planned to kidnap the victim during the Fred Meyer confrontation and denied he had a gun. He said he intended to “end the dispute” with a conversation or a fight if necessary.
The victim said he saw Chavez Flores open his vehicle’s trunk during the confrontation in the Fred Meyer parking lot, leading him to believe he was going to be kidnapped, but Chavez Flores said he was organizing items in the trunk that had fallen over during the drive from Tacoma to Bremerton, according to court documents.
Comments