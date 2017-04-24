Man charged in Tacoma stabbing

A 46-year-old man is being held on $150,000 bail for allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Tacoma.
Pierce County prosecutors on Friday charged the man with first-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty.
Police were called to the 2700 block of South J Street about 2:20 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported seeing a man swinging a knife during a fight.
When officers arrived, the suspect had fled and a man in his 20s was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was initially listed in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition.
It’s unclear what started the fight but the two had argued earlier in the day during a meeting at the state Department of Corrections building, according to charging papers.
