Deputies seek help in identifying woman’s remains

King County sheriff’s deputies are looking for help identifying a woman whose remains were found last year off Interstate 90 near North Bend.
A hiker found the woman’s skeleton Nov. 25. Medical examiners determined the remains had been left there in the previous two to three years, Sgt. Cindi West wrote Monday in a news release.
The remains are of a biracial woman between 20 and 40 years old who had been missing her left upper front tooth for some time. The woman could have identified as either white or black, West wrote.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 206-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
