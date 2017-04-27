Crime

April 27, 2017 7:54 AM

Driver almost hit child while fleeing from Milton police

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A suspected drunken driver nearly struck a child pedaling a bicycle while fleeing from Milton police Wednesday.

Officers said another driver noticed the man driving erratically on southbound Interstate 5 about 5 p.m., called 911 to report him and followed him while on the phone with dispatchers.

Police tracked the man to Milton Way and tried to pull him over but he fled, going airborne at the intersection with 11th Avenue and landing in a flower bed.

His car nearly struck a child on a bicycle, and damaged landscaping in the median.

He tried again to flee, but four flat tires kept him from going too far.

After wrestling with one of the officers, the man was taken into custody. Police said he had driven to the city from Bellevue.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:05

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:16

Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School
Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station found guilty of second-degree murder 0:59

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station found guilty of second-degree murder

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos