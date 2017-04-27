Driver almost hit child while fleeing from Milton police

A suspected drunken driver nearly struck a child pedaling a bicycle while fleeing from Milton police Wednesday.
Officers said another driver noticed the man driving erratically on southbound Interstate 5 about 5 p.m., called 911 to report him and followed him while on the phone with dispatchers.
Police tracked the man to Milton Way and tried to pull him over but he fled, going airborne at the intersection with 11th Avenue and landing in a flower bed.
DUI Driver all the way from Bellevue. Went airborne across Milton way. All four tires flat. Fought with Ofc. Johnson. In custody for DUI. pic.twitter.com/TNSjcMoBGk— Milton Police WA (@wa_milton) April 27, 2017
His car nearly struck a child on a bicycle, and damaged landscaping in the median.
He tried again to flee, but four flat tires kept him from going too far.
After wrestling with one of the officers, the man was taken into custody. Police said he had driven to the city from Bellevue.
Driver almost struck a child on a bicycle running from police. Took out the beauty bark and left a piece of the vehicle behind. pic.twitter.com/zPGD7HtGnS— Milton Police WA (@wa_milton) April 27, 2017
