Unwanted drugs? Dispose of them during National Drug Take Back Day

Unused prescription drugs can be dropped off at 11 Pierce County locations Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day.
Hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the event is intended to provide a safe place to discard of unwanted medicine or controlled substances.
People can drop drugs off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following places:
▪ Puyallup Police Department, 311 W. Pioneer, Puyallup.
▪ Gig Harbor City Hall lobby, 3510 Grandview St., Gig Harbor.
▪ Pierce County sheriff's South Hill precinct, 271 John Bananola Way E., Puyallup.
▪ Sumner Police Department lobby, 1104 Maple St., Sumner.
▪ Edgewood/Milton Police Department collection site in Bank of America's parking lot, 628 Meridian East.
▪ Tacoma Police Department’s substation in Wapato Park, 1501 S. 72nd St., Tacoma.
▪ Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, 601 Main St., Steilacoom.
▪ Tacoma Police Department’s substation at Kandle Park, 5140 N. 26th St., Tacoma.
▪ Tacoma Police Department’s substation at Stewart heights Park, 400 E. 56th St., Tacoma.
▪ Tacoma Police Department, 1524 Martin Luther King Junior Way, Tacoma.
▪ Pierce County sheriff’s Parkland-Spanaway precinct, 495 Shandon Wright Way South, Tacoma.
Last year, more drugs were turned in nationwide than any other year since the event started in 2010.
Americans turned in 893,498 pounds of unwanted medicine – about 447 tons – at nearly 5,400 sites across the country. The previous record was 390 tons in 2014.
