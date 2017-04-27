Man who sexually abused minor on JBLM faces recommended sentence of 23 years

A man who sexually abused a minor on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and on Fort Polk in Louisiana pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 41-year-old Kenneth Paul Descoteaux molested the child between 2011 and 2015, starting when the child was 7 years old.
Both prosecutors and the defense will recommend a sentence of 23 years, when the former service member is sentenced in August.
He and the victim lived on JBLM from 2014 to 2015, and on Fort Polk before that. He was unemployed during his time at JBLM, but lived on base with a service member.
During some of that time, the child’s mother was deployed overseas.
Officers arrested Descoteaux in April 2016, after the victim disclosed what had happened.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators don’t believe there are other victims.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
