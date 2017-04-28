Tacoma man sentenced for shooting other driver, hitting car with kids inside

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been sentenced to four years in prison for seriously injuring another man in a drive-by shooting.
Yahdriel Jones pleaded guilty last week to drive-by shooting and second-degree assault, and on Wednesday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Phil Sorensen sentenced him.
According to charging papers:
Jones had argued Aug. 13 with the man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mason Loop Road, and then fired into the other man’s vehicle.
The victim was hit in the chest, and drove himself to a hospital to get help. He told detectives he didn’t know who shot him, but investigators determined it was Jones.
They also found that a bullet shattered the car window of a woman driving by with her four children. Other vehicles in the parking lot and some apartments were hit as well.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
