Maybe they should have let him talk to the bank manager after all

A 63-year-old man allegedly threatened to blow up a Gig Harbor bank when told he couldn’t speak with the bank’s vice president, according to court records.
The man entered the bank branch in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive on Wednesday and asked to speak with the vice president.
A teller told him the branch manager would be happy to help instead. The man allegedly threatened to bomb the building.
“The defendant then claimed to have a firearm and that he (the defendant) wanted to shoot someone,” according to charging papers.
When the man went outside, bank employees called 911. Officers found the man near his vehicle. He was not cooperative as he was taken into custody.
“The defendant claimed that he had 12 million dollars and that he was going to sue the Gig Harbor Police Department,” records show.
On Thursday, the man pleaded not guilty to threatening to bomb property and was ordered jailed in lieu of $35,000.
