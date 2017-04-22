Police beat: Three couples, three stories, three fights

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
April 25: The strangers rode home together in tipsy solidarity, but the new friendship ended quickly.
Officers responded to a reported fight between the men and a possible shot fired. Arriving in the 4300 block of South 36th Street, they saw two men. One held a rifle. An officer told him to put it down.
The other man, 38, walked toward the patrol car. An officer sat him in the back seat. He smelled like liquor. Asked what was going on, he said, “You know.”
The officer said he didn’t.
The man said he just wanted to go home to his pregnant wife.
The man with the rifle told a more detailed story. He and the other man met at a local bar and got on well. They decided to take the party home and called for a ride from Uber.
When they arrived, the older man started putting his hands on the younger man’s girlfriend. That led to a scuffle, and the older man was asked to leave. He wouldn’t and had to be pushed out. He kept trying to get back inside, the younger man said.
The younger man said he picked up his rifle and fired a warning shot into the ground to clarify things. The older man left, but walked down a dead-end alley. The younger man tried to tell him, and the fight continued.
The officer looked the younger man over. He had a bloody nose.
The man’s girlfriend said she saw the two men fighting when she came out of the bathroom and heard the shot.
Officers told the man in the patrol car he was under arrest. The man said he didn’t want to go to jail. He said he’d been kidnapped and held in the trunk of a car. He wouldn’t explain why he was at the house.
Officers booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
April 24: The 21-year-old woman sat on the curb in the 1800 block of North Vassault Street, crying, wrapped in a blanket.
Officers responding to a reported domestic violence call found her and spoke to her. She said she and her boyfriend had been fighting for a while. The latest chapter started at 4:45 a.m., as they were driving around.
Her boyfriend, 24, kept yelling at her, she said. Finally, she got out of the car, but he kept following and yelling at her. He had her phone and wouldn’t give it back, she said.
She had knocked on the doors of houses, looking for help, but the boyfriend had followed and pulled at her, breaking her purse strap.
Did he hit her?
“Not this time,” the woman said. But he pushed and shoved and tried to stop her from calling for help.
The boyfriend was sitting in a patrol car. Tearfully, he said he fought with his girlfriend because she cheated on him while he was away on military training. He denied pushing her. He said he didn’t take her phone; it just fell in the car.
The woman refused to fill out a domestic violence form. Officers booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
April 23: The 18-year-old woman wouldn’t stay away from the house, despite a security guard’s repeated warnings.
The dispatch call reported a trespasser in the Salishan neighborhood. Officers drove to the 3900 block of East Roosevelt Avenue to sort things out.
They found the homeowner, a 39-year-old woman, who said the trespasser was the mother of her son’s child. She came to the house earlier in the evening and started banging on the doors and windows.
The homeowner and her son tried to make the woman go. She wouldn’t. They called the security guard, a 39-year-old man, who told the woman to leave, three times. She wouldn’t.
The guard said he would call police.
“I don’t care,” the woman said. “It’s a free country. I’ll do what I want.”
She picked up something hard and heavy and threw it at one of the windows, the guard said. The window didn’t break, but the guard called 911, and the woman fled.
Officers looked for the woman, found no sign of her, and left the area. Within 20 minutes, another dispatch call reported that she was back.
The security guard had spotted her at 1:20 a.m., crawling around the edges of the house on her hands and knees.
“What are you doing?”
“I’m looking for my phone.”
The guard backed away, intending to call 911 again. He saw the woman pick up a tree branch.
“I’m gonna smash you in the face,” the woman said, swinging wildly and missing.
Officers found the woman near the house and told her she was under arrest. They booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of trespassing and harassment.
