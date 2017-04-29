Crime

April 29, 2017 6:01 PM

Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender – those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma or Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Barry E. Barker

Age: 54.

Description: 5 feet 7 and 240 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 1200 block of South Eighth Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 on two counts of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Patrick R. Haydon

Age: 21.

Description: 5 feet 9 and 200 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 4300 block of South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a teenage boy. He was convicted in 2013 of second-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

