Kent woman facing charges for part in theft of $2,500 in purses

Three suspects were charged this week after allegedly stealing $2,500 in purses from a Centralia store Saturday.
Elijah J. Chambers, 18, of Renton, and Brianna R. Westwood, 20, of Kent, were arrested at 5:58 p.m. on Saturday on suspicion of organized retail theft in the 1300 block of Lum Road in Centralia.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on the same charge, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Chambers and Westwood on Monday made their first appearances in Lewis County Superior Court on charges of second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft. Chambers was granted $5,000 bail and Westwood was granted $5,000 unsecured bail.
According to court documents, officers from the Centralia Police Department responded to a report of a theft from the Coach outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road. An employee reported two suspects stole six purses valued at $400 each.
Witnesses provided police with the license plate of the vehicle in which the suspects left the scene, which led police to the vehicle’s owner, Westwood.
Troopers with the Washington State Patrol later located the vehicle at milepost 106 of northbound Interstate 5.
All six purses stolen from the store were found in the vehicle, according to court documents.
