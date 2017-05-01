She bumped into her neighbor, then pulled a gun on him, documents say

A Tacoma woman who prosecutors say pulled a gun on her neighbor after bumping into him in an apartment hallway over the weekend now faces an assault charge.
The 55-year-old woman was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday afternoon on one count of second-degree assault, and she was released on her own recognizance.
According to charging documents:
The woman was walking down the hallway of her apartment complex in the 2300 block of South Yakima Avenue just after midnight Saturday.
One of her neighbors was in the hallway, talking to someone who lived on that floor.
Instead of walking around him, she barreled through him on her way to the elevator.
“Excuse me!” the man retorted.
She replied by pulling a .22-caliber handgun out of her pocket and pointing it at the man, then at the ceiling as she boarded the elevator.
Fearing that he would be shot, the man called police.
She told police she pulled the gun on the man, but said it happened only after he blocked her way and yelled at her.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments