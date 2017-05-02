Crime

May 02, 2017 12:57 PM

Man gets more than 5 years for shooting Spanaway convenience store clerk

By Alexis Krell

A man who shot a Spanaway convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery last year has been sentenced.

Tyrone Prophet Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley gave him a low-end sentence of more than five years, six months in prison.

Prophet tried to rob the clerk at gunpoint Feb. 18, 2016, at the store in the 16600 block of Pacific Avenue South.

The 30-year-old clerk also had a gun, according to court records, and she pointed it at Prophet when he glanced toward the door. Both fired. Her bullet ended up in the ceiling, and his hit her in the abdomen.

The woman had surgery, and investigators found and arrested Prophet.

