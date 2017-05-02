He didn’t want to leave so he pulled out a water gun, walking stick and his fists

The intruder didn’t want to go, and he allegedly demonstrated that with a plastic water gun, a walking stick and his fists.
The confrontation took place April 26 behind a Tacoma duplex in the 1700 block of 112th Street South.
A 26-year-old man let himself into the fenced yard through an unlocked gate and refused to leave, court documents state.
When a woman insisted he leave, the man is accused of assaulting her and three others in the backyard, including a 2-year-old child.
He punched all the adults and the child, hit one woman with a large, plastic water gun and threw a four-foot stick at two others, according to charging papers.
Officers took him into custody behind a nearby church. He denied attacking anyone and said the women pulled his shirt over his head and hit him so he finally “swung back,” records show.
Police noted he had no apparent injuries and admitted he was not injured.
On Monday, the man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary and was ordered jailed in lieu of $35,000.
Prosecutors said it’s unknown whether the man knew the victims, but at least one of the victims knew who he was.
