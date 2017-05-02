Puyallup police seek witnesses to fatal fight

Puyallup police are looking for witnesses to a fatal fight last week.
Mizukami Shimasaki, 38, of Puyallup was injured in the fight early April 23, and died Wednesday (April 26) at a Tacoma hospital, according to police spokesman Scott Engle and Pierce County medical examiners.
According to Engle:
Police were called just after midnight to the 100 block of South Meridian Street for a fight involving about 10 people. Officers found Shimasaki laying in the street with people huddled around him.
Police determined he had been fighting with other people when he hit the ground and struck his head.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue medics transported Shimasaki to Tacoma for treatment, and he later died.
Officers at the scene were told some suspects were leaving southbound on Meridian. Police caught up to the group in the 1700 block of South Meridian.
Everyone involved in the fight has been identified, but police are seeking witnesses to it. Anyone who saw the fight or has video of it is asked to call 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
