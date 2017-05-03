The second time he was threatened with a machete was too much, documents say

Wave a machete in my face once and threaten me? Shame on me.
Wave a machete in my face twice and threaten me? Shame on you.
That’s essentially how a pair of incidents went down last week along the Puyallup River, according to charging documents.
A 21-year-old transient was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the incident. He faces on one charge of attempted first-degree robbery in Pierce County Superior Court. Bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
The man threatened another man who also lives in a transient camp in Puyallup along North Levee Road, waving the machete and threatening to cut him.
The victim didn’t call police.
When it happened again Saturday, the victim feared being attacked and called police.
He told officers the man held the blade within an inch of his face and threatened him. He told the machete-wielding man to take whatever he wanted, except his cellphone.
When the victim called 911, the assailant fled.
Police found a machete outside the man’s tent. He was arrested Tuesday and denied the incidents took place.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments