Two men shot in another Federal Way drive-by on Pacific Highway

Two men were wounded Thursday in Federal Way’s second drive-by in less than a month.
The daylight shooting occurred on Pacific Highway South and South 288th Street, 2,000 feet north of the site of April 11’s fatal drive-by shooting at South Dash Point Road.
Both victims in Thursday’s shooting, who appeared to be in their 20s, are believed to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.
She gave this account of the shooting:
The two men and one other were near a bus stop at the intersection about 12:30 p.m. when an older-model, four-door, white sedan approached.
One or more people inside the car fired several shots at the men, hitting two of them. The three men ran from the location but were found by officers and taken to local hospitals.
