Two men shot in another Federal Way drive-by on Pacific Highway

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood Pause 2:24 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 1:47 Intricate, unique basket collection on display in Gig Harbor 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? 1:19 "We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two men were shot in Federal Way on Thursday at South 288th Street and Pacific Highway South in a drive-by shooting. The spot was 2,000 feet from a fatal drive-by shooting April 11. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com