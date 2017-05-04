He went to a bar, drink in hand. Then spit went everywhere, documents say

It probably wasn’t a wise decision to threaten to kill that Tacoma bartender Tuesday night, or to spit on her.
Or to try to spit on the police officers arresting you.
Or to try to spit on the corrections officer you just gyrated your hips at.
The trip to Pierce County Jail and the ensuing four criminal charges made that clear.
The 26-year-old Tacoma man prosecutors allege did all that had his first appearance in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, custodial assault and third-degree malicious mischief. He is to have a competency hearing in two weeks, Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ruled.
According to charging documents:
Police were called Tuesday night to a grocery store in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street because two customers were fighting.
The 26-year-old man had knocked the glasses off another customer, yelled at them and left the store.
As he left, he pulled over a stack of ceramic pots, breaking them. Then he kicked over a plastic container of potted plants, scattering them throughout the parking lot.
A short time later, he turned up at a bar on North 26th Street, drink in hand.
A bartender told him he couldn’t bring his booze with him.
He responded by swearing at her, then threatening to kill her. He followed that up by spitting on her, so she called the police.
They didn’t find the man, but he came back to the bar about an hour later, and the bartender called the police again.
They arrested him this time, and he kicked the officer in the shin in the process. As he got up from the ground, he then spit on that officer and tried to spit on another, so they stuffed a spit mask onto him. (It didn’t stop him from trying though.)
By the time he was booked into jail, he started to cooperate, until the temptation to gyrate his hips apparently became too strong to resist.
A corrections officer told him to stop.
Instead, he pointed out the portliness of the aforementioned officer, then tried to spit on his head.
He was taken to the ground.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
