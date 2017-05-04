Troopers seeking witnesses to armed robbery near Enumclaw

Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed an armed robbery near Enumclaw, or saw a suspect vehicle or its occupants.
In a news release, the WSP reported that at about 9 p.m. on April 23, troopers were called to take a report from a victim who said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
The victim said they were in the pullout on SR 410 near milepost 38 looking at the view when a blue pickup pulled up. Three Hispanic men got out and started taking pictures of themselves holding guns.
One of the men approached the victim's vehicle and asked to use her phone. She said no, but the man continued asking.
During this time, another vehicle pulled up with a family inside. A woman in that vehicle tried to help the victim by telling the man that there was no cell signal.
The man kept asking to use the victim’s phone, eventually grabbing it and saying he was keeping it.
The man then reached in the victim’s vehicle, took her purse and walked toward the blue truck.
When the woman from the other vehicle tried to stop the man, he pulled a out a gun and shoved her to the ground, the WSP report said.
He then jumped into the truck and drove toward Enumclaw.
Anyone with information about the blue truck or its occupants is asked to contact Sergeant Zimmer at (425) 766-2713 or email at joe.zimmer@wsp.wa.gov.
