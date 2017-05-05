Mountain bike-riding bank robber charged in Puyallup holdup

The bank robber stood out.
His getaway transportation was a mountain bike. He left a handwritten note. The aviator glasses, red beard and tattooed hands drew attention.
That’s what helped Puyallup police identify the 28-year-old man, who is now charged with first-degree robbery for the April 6 holdup at a Key Bank branch.
He pleaded not guilty Friday and was ordered jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Charging documents give this account:
A man walked into the bank near Meridian Avenue East and 151st Avenue East and handed a teller a note suggesting she “act normal” because the “money was not worth her life,” records show.
The note said he had a gun, and that the teller had one minute to get the amount of cash he demanded.
Once the teller handed him the money, he put it in a backpack and fled.
No gun was ever seen but the teller said he kept his hand in his pocket throughout the encounter. The bank robber left behind the note.
Police circulated surveillance photos in the media and his photo appeared on Washington’s Most Wanted.
Soon, tips came in identifying the defendant.
When detectives spoke with the suspect’s brother, he confirmed the man’s identity in the pictures and said his brother had a history of drug problems.
The suspected bank robber was arrested at his Spanaway home, where police said they found a backpack, pellet gun and money in his bedroom.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments