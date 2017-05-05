Man who backed into Tacoma cop car released to immigration officials

A man convicted of driving his car toward a Tacoma police officer, who then shot at him, has been released to immigration officials.
Jose Manuel Mendoza Davalos, 35, pleaded guilty last week to third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
On Wednesday, Piere County Court Commissioner Meagan Foley sentenced him to credit for time served, meaning he won’t serve more than the nine months he’s spent in jail.
But that doesn’t mean he’s out of custody.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Mendoza Davalos was to be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and jail records show that happened Wednesday.
The News Tribune asked a local ICE spokeswoman Wednesday for more information about Mendoza Davalos’ immigration status, and she said she would check and provide updates if she got them. She had not responded by Friday evening.
Charging papers and police gave this account of Mendoza Davalos’ arrest:
A Tacoma police officer responded Aug. 6 to a traffic dispute Mendoza Davalos was part of in the 3200 block of South Union Avenue. He apparently was upset with how it was resolved, and intentionally backed into the officer’s car.
When other officers arrived, Mendoza Davalos ignored their commands. He he started driving toward one of the officers, who fired at him. The bullets missed Mendoza Davalos, and another officer used a Taser to detain him.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
