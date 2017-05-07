Intoxicated man arrested for hitting motorcyclist, fleeing, State Patrol says

An intoxicated 23-year-old Tacoma driver was arrested after striking and injuring a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon before fleeing, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license and obstructing a law enforcement officer, a State Patrol news release said.
According to the release:
The man was in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 and exiting to state Route 512 and the motorcyclist was two lanes over while stopped in traffic.
The man swerved and struck the 31-year-old Tacoma woman because he couldn’t slow down in time. She was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma for her injuries.
The man fled the scene and was arrested at a store in the 9700 block of South Tacoma Way.
The two left lanes of the offramp to SR 512 were blocked for about half an hour.
