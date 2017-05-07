Puyallup bar fight ends in gunshots, police say

A fight outside a Puyallup bar early Friday ended with a man waving a handgun, then firing it three times before fleeing the scene, according to police there.
The incident happened a little after 2 a.m. outside a bar in the 1900 block of East Main, the department said in a Facebook post.
According to the post:
Police were dispatched to the bar after the gunshots rang out and arrived to find two men on the ground.
Officers quickly determined that neither man had been shot, but both had been assaulted. One had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for his injuries.
Bouncers at the bar witnessed the fight, then saw a large man wearing a cast on his arm grab a pistol from a gray SUV and wave it around.
The bouncers ducked for cover and heard three gunshots before the SUV fled.
Sumner police saw the SUV while Puyallup police were responding to the incident and pulled it over after its driver ignored a traffic control device.
Its three occupants included the cast-clad man, and a gun was found on the rear floorboard.
The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting. His two passengers were also booked, one on a warrant from King County, the other on a warrant from Pacific police.
