Carjacking in Federal Way leads to I-5 pursuit

A pair of suspected carjackers led police on a pursuit down Interstate 5 early Monday before crashing into another car near Boeing Field, according to Federal Way police.
It started just after midnight when two men stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Federal Way.
Officers spotted the stolen car and gave chase on northbound I-5. The pursuit ended near Boeing Field after the suspects struck another car.
Both suspects suffered minor injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The people in the other car were not injured.
