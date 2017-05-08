Crime

Orting man killed crashing into same tree that paralyzed him years ago, deputies say

By Kenny Ocker

A man who crashed into a tree in January 2005 near Orting and was partially paralyzed drove into the same tree Saturday evening and died, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the one-vehicle rollover crash on Patterson Road East near 213th Avenue Court East about 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Monday afternoon. The man was trapped the vehicle, unconscious and barely breathing, and he could not be revived.

Pierce County medical examiners identified the man as Eugene Vos, 58, of Orting.

A deputy saw several beer cans in the vehicle and could smell alcohol, Troyer said.

Vos was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash, Troyer said.

Vos’ son told deputies the man had crashed into the tree in January 2005 and was severely injured, derailing his life.

