Parkland man turns hose on sheriff’s deputy, is arrested, documents say

A 30-year-old Parkland man was high on synthetic marijuana and had started a furniture-fueled bonfire in his front yard Thursday, according to charging documents.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters called for law enforcement backup, documents said, and that’s when things got silly.
When a Pierce County deputy arrived, documents said, the man turned his garden hose on him and soaked him.
The man was eventually arrested and charged in Pierce County Superior Court with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless burning and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He had his first appearance Monday, where Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ruled he should be held without bail until a mental health evaluation could be completed.
According to charging documents:
Deputies responded to the fire site in the 300 block of 128th Street South to help Central Pierce firefighters.
The man soaked the deputy with his garden hose, forcing the deputy to eventually take cover to stop him.
The man was talking gibberish, and the deputy noticed the furniture fire, which nearly burned to the man’s roof line and would have put other homes in danger. The paint on the gutters had bubbles because the fire had burned so hot and close to it.
The man went into his house and then threatened to beat up the deputies at the scene. He came back outside with his fists clenched and a crazed look on his face.
So a dry deputy hit the man with his Taser. The man tried to flee into his house as deputies moved to arrest him. He initially did not comply with their instructions before eventually letting them handcuff him.
Deputies looked in the home, but there was no one else there. The home was full of an unknown white powder and many of its windows were covered or barricaded.
The man said he had smoked synthetic marijuana and had mental health issues.
