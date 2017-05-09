Teen charged in Tacoma drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old Tacoma teenager was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court for firing a gun during a drive-by shooting last week in the Eastside neighborhood.
The teen is being held in Remann Hall in lieu of $30,000 bail on one count of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to charging documents and Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool:
About 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, two Tacoma police officers were in the 800 block of East 48th Street on a call when they heard shots.
“They looked up and saw a vehicle racing by them,” Cool said.
They followed the truck, which failed to stop for a stop sign and didn’t use its turn signal. The officers initiated a pursuit and conducted a felony traffic stop.
Officers noticed a gun on the floorboard, which they seized as evidence.
The four males in the car — ages 18, 17, 17 and 15 — were detained.
The suspects are believed to have been in the car when at least one of them shot at a home in the 1100 block of East 48th Street, which had two people inside. A bullet hole the same size as the gun’s rounds was found in the home. Officers also recovered three shell casings matching the gun.
The four were initially arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting each, though the 17-year-old arraigned Tuesday admitted to firing the shots.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
