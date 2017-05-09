When deputies arrived, she fired her gun (and was arrested), documents say

When Pierce County sheriff’s deputies went to serve a search warrant in Parkland on Monday, charging documents say, they were met with an unpleasant reply: a single gunshot.
That wasn’t going to get them to leave.
It did get the resident of the house arrested, however.
The 32-year-old Parkland woman is charged in Pierce County Superior Court with one count of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set her bail at $500,000.
According to charging documents:
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies went to the home in the 1100 block of 116th Street South to serve a warrant, and announced their intentions over the loudspeaker attached to one of their patrol cars.
The woman responded by firing her revolver at the door.
She then let in the deputies and told them her story:
She’s been living at the home for about a month with her boyfriend. She was asleep with her boyfriend and another man on the futon when she heard banging on the door, so she grabbed her revolver and fired a warning shot.
(Only one issue: She is a felon and barred from possessing a firearm.)
She told deputies she didn’t remember firing the shot. She looked at a security monitor and saw the deputies there, so she gave the gun to her boyfriend to put away.
(Only one issue: He is a felon and barred from possessing a firearm.)
Deputies found 107 grams of methamphetamine in the home, along with $15,438 in cash and various opiate painkillers. They found the woman’s revolver in a laundry basket with one spent casing, and there was a bullet hole above the front door.
As all this went down, the woman’s children were in the home.
(Only one issue: Her boyfriend has two prior child rape convictions, and was registered to live in a Fife motel.)
The boyfriend, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in Superior Court, and Foley set his bail at $200,000
Prosecutors reserved the right to add more charges for the pair.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
