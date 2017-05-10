Crime

May 10, 2017 2:48 PM

13 pounds of pot in car land Tacoma man in North Dakota jail

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A Tacoma man was arrested early Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies in North Dakota found 13 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle during a routine traffic stop, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

The 38-year-old man was speeding about 12:30 a.m. while headed eastbound on Interstate 94 near Mandan, North Dakota, a Sheriff’s Department news release states.

A deputy pulled the man over, then smelled marijuana, the release said. The man admitted to smoking some earlier in the trip and said he had a small amount in the trunk.

The man was detained and deputies searched his car, finding 21 vacuum-sealed bags containing about 13 pounds of marijuana, which deputies valued at $33,000.

The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and his bond was set at $5,000.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

