Do you know these robbery suspects? Pierce County deputies need your help

Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help identifying three men that robbed a cellphone store in Midland last month.
The robbery happened about 3:45 p.m. April 23 in the 800 block of 72nd Street East, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
The three men walked into the store, directly to a smartphone display, then ripped three of the phones from the display and ran from the store, deputies believe.
Two of the suspects assaulted a store employee as they left the store.
“The suspects committed the theft in 15 seconds — so we are guessing this is not the first time they have done this,” the post stated.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
