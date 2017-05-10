Crime

May 10, 2017 4:03 PM

Do you know these robbery suspects? Pierce County deputies need your help

By Kenny Ocker

Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help identifying three men that robbed a cellphone store in Midland last month.

The robbery happened about 3:45 p.m. April 23 in the 800 block of 72nd Street East, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

The three men walked into the store, directly to a smartphone display, then ripped three of the phones from the display and ran from the store, deputies believe.

Two of the suspects assaulted a store employee as they left the store.

“The suspects committed the theft in 15 seconds — so we are guessing this is not the first time they have done this,” the post stated.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

