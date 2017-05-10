Crime

May 10, 2017 5:32 PM

Police need your help identifying gun-wielding gas station robber

By Kenny Ocker

Auburn police are trying to identify a man who robbed two gas stations at gunpoint last week.

The man robbed a gas station in the 600 block of Auburn Way South with another man about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to an Auburn police news release.

The man then robbed a gas station in the 900 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest on his own about 3:15 a.m., police spokesman Mark Caillier said.

The man is between 18 and 25 years old, about 6 feet tall with a slender build and curly blond hair.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Auburn police at 253-288-7403.

