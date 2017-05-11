3 drunken men and a gun outside a Fife gas station

A confrontation near a Fife gas station involved three drunken men, a gun and possibly a knife and a pit bull.
Considering that, it ended fairly well.
It started Tuesday in a wooded area next to a gas station where two homeless men made camp. The third man appeared to be driving a semi-truck parked nearby.
The transients said they were lying in camp when the other man approached, stared at them silently and pointed a gun at them. One victim grabbed the gun and ran; the other wrestled the man to the ground.
They were then able to borrow someone’s cell phone to call police.
Officers arrived and found the suspect sitting in a semi-truck in the parking lot, flashing the truck’s lights. He refused to get out of the truck and was obviously drunk, records show.
The homeless men surmised that the gunman was angry they fed his dog, which was not present when police showed up. The suspect said the other men were “acting ignorant” and wouldn’t stop asking him for money.
All three men were intoxicated and “difficult to understand,” court records show.
The alleged gunman claimed the other two pulled a knife on him. Then he asked for his gun back.
An officer recovered the handgun, which had a bullet partially sticking out and the slide stuck partially back. Police used a handgun key to render the gun safe before they took the suspect to jail.
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was ordered held on $30,000 bail.
