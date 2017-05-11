Woman pees on newspaper box, knees Army recruiter in groin, police say

Another satisfied customer …
A woman was arrested after knocking over a newspaper distribution box and urinating on it Wednesday during an assault incident in Puyallup, according to police there.
The 47-year-old woman now faces charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment with bodily injury in Pierce County Superior Court.
According to charging documents and police:
Several businesses on the South Hill in Puyallup reported a woman was being “crazy,” screaming at people, kicking walls and throwing garbage into their buildings.
One Army recruiter from the station in the 100 block of 37th Avenue Southeast tried to stop her and told her to leave.
She threatened to kick the recruiter in the testicles.
Then her knee backed up that threat.
She tried to punch the recruiter, but he blocked it.
That’s when she knocked over the newspaper distribution box and urinated on it.
The recruiter’s co-workers detained the woman until police arrived.
Even when she was handcuffed, she wasn’t done. She headbutted an officer, then urinated in the patrol car. She also spit on a corrections officer before being booked into Pierce County Jail.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
