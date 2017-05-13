Police Beat: A morose stalker, a flirt chased and school workers faced with pepper spray

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
May 6: The stalker didn’t like being stalked.
He knew the terms of the no-contact order perfectly: Stay at least 500 feet away from his ex-wife. Don’t call her. Don’t approach her. Don’t watch her. Don’t harass her.
He’d been told numerous times: first in July 2016, when the order was filed, then again on March 5, after he had violated the order and been arrested.
Since then, the woman had filed three more police reports, on April 10, 18 and 24. The stalker, 60, had been caught on surveillance cameras, stealing up to the woman’s house in Northeast Tacoma, leaving cards and notes and messages on the doorstep.
On May 5, the stalker parked at a grocery store near the woman’s house, close enough to see her comings and goings. A Tacoma officer, by now familiar with the man, spotted his car in the lot, far from the business, but close to the fence that bordered the woman’s house.
On May 5, the stalker parked at a grocery store near the woman’s house, close enough to see her comings and goings. A Tacoma officer, by now familiar with the man, spotted his car in the lot, far from the business, but close to the fence that bordered the woman’s house.
The officer parked nearby, walked up to the man, and called him by name.
The man flinched, surprised he’d been recognized. He said he’d come to see a doctor at a nearby urgent care clinic. The officer noted the time: 9:30 p.m. The clinic was closed.
The man said he thought the place might be a 24-hour clinic. It wasn’t. It never had been. The officer told the man he knew it. He wasn’t here to see the doctor. He was here to stalk his ex-wife.
The man started crying. The officer told him divorce was difficult, but not as difficult as getting arrested repeatedly. The officer told him to seek counseling. The man said the officer was right. The officer said if the man showed up at the parking lot again, he would be arrested. The man apologized and said he would never come back.
The next day, he was back. He sat in his his car in the lot, watching his ex-wife’s house. The same officer who spoke to him a day earlier spotted him, and approached, with another officer backing her up.
Arrested and cuffed, the man said, “I’m not within 500 feet, I’m not violating the order.” He was wrong.
The officers found a handwritten letter in the man’s car. It was addressed to his ex-wife. He called her his soul mate.
On the way to the Pierce County Jail, the man said he was planning to leave the state tomorrow. During booking, he was asked for his address. He gave his ex-wife’s address. Told he couldn’t use that address, he insisted he could still have his mail sent there. The officer told him no.
The man asked whether his ex-wife had been notified of his arrest. She wouldn’t want him to suffer this way, he said. He was booked on suspicion of stalking and violating the no-contact order.
May 6: The man and the woman accused each other of assault, but only one party was injured: the man, 34, whose shirt was torn in half. He had fresh scratches on his chest, a bump on his head, bite marks on his finger and a swollen thumb. He also said the woman tried to run him down with her truck, a Nissan Pathfinder parked near a closed construction zone in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.
The man said he and his girlfriend went to a bar to watch a boxing match. The girlfriend drank and got angry at him for flirting with other women, he said.
She started hitting him, so he fled the bar. She followed and hit him some more. The man tried to get away, fleeing into the construction area, thinking she wouldn’t follow him there, but she drove the truck through it, backing over an orange barrel. She threw her phone at his head and ripped his shirt, he said.
She started hitting him, so he fled the bar. She followed and hit him some more. The man tried to get away, fleeing into the construction area, thinking she wouldn’t follow him there, but she drove the truck through it, backing over an orange barrel. She threw her phone at his head and ripped his shirt, he said.
The woman was still shouting at the man when officers arrived. She pointed to places on her body, saying that was where the man assaulted her.
The officer saw no injuries. The woman’s speech was slurred, and her eyes were bloodshot. She said she had only two drinks, because she wanted to the be the responsible one. She said the man got angry at her for not drinking more, and assaulted her. She said she followed him in her car because she didn’t want him wandering around alone.
Officers told the woman she was under arrest. She said the man was a liar. She was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
May 5: The routine school pickup was already ugly — then the mother pulled out the pepper spray.
Two Tacoma officers responded to a reported disturbance at Boze Elementary School, 1140 E. 65th St. The dispatch call said two parents were arguing with a teacher, and one of them was threatening to spray the staff.
One officer spoke to the father, a 30-year-old man. He said he came to the school to pick up his children, per an informal arrangement he had with his ex.
The father had arrived to attend a ceremony honoring one of his children for a student achievement. The mother showed up and quickly became angry, arguing with the man and his girlfriend.
The father asked school staffers to move his children away from the argument. The woman heated up, demanding to take her children, witnesses said. She brandished a pepper sprayer and told a staffer, “Ma’am, you better get away from me or I’m gonna spray you.”
The father asked school staffers to move his children away from the argument. The woman heated up, demanding to take her children, witnesses said. She brandished a pepper sprayer and told a staffer, “Ma’am, you better get away from me or I’m gonna spray you.”
The man took the sprayer away. Staffers alerted to the incident shifted the school into lockdown.
The woman went to her car to get another sprayer. The man followed. They argued some more.
The woman drove away and called 911.
Officers spoke to the woman, who said it wasn’t fair –– she had called 911 so she could pick up her kids, and she was the one being arrested. She claimed her ex had punched her during their argument, but school staff, the children and other witnesses said they had seen no such thing. Officers booked the woman into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of intimidation with a weapon.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
Comments