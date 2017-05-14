Crime

Tacoma gunman flees shooting, but he doesn’t get far, police say

By Kenny Ocker

Shots were fired early Sunday in Tacoma’s South End, but the attempted assailant didn’t get very far, according to Tacoma police.

Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of South Hosmer Street after a report of shots being fired and a description of the car driving away, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The vehicle got all of two blocks away to the north before a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy found it and pulled it over, Cool said.

The 19-year-old driver, the car’s only occupant, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

