Threats to kill Lakewood police, high-speed chase land man in court

In a matter of minutes, a man allegedly threatened to kill two Lakewood officers, damaged two patrol cars and crashed his car into a tree after leading police on a high-speed chase.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 49-year-old with second-degree assault, felony harassment and attempting to elude an officer. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
The trouble started Thursday morning when the man cussed out a passing officer and other drivers at 96th Street South and South Tacoma.
When the officer radioed that in, dispatchers responded that a man matching that description had used his hand to simulate a gun and fake shoot at a bus of schoolchildren that morning.
The officer pulled up to speak with the man. He was yelling, but the officer couldn’t make out what he was saying.
Suddenly, the man charged at the officer so the officer took out his Taser gun. The man stopped, returned to his car and began threatening police, records show.
“He said he was going to shoot the officer and he better leave him alone,” according to charging papers.
Police didn’t see a gun but the officer did spot a knife taped to the front of his belt.
As two officers called for the man to get out of his car, he abruptly hit the gas and ran a red light, initiating a pursuit that reached 80 mph.
During the pursuit, the man allegedly brake-checked officers, swerved across all lanes, drove directly at patrol cars and broke off an open patrol car door when he hit it at 40 mph.
The chase ended just inside the gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord when the man crashed into a tree.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
