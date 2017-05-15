He didn’t want to walk home, so he stole a car

He stole the car because he didn’t want to walk home.
At least, that’s what the 22-year-old told University Place police after leading them on a high-speed pursuit Sunday.
When asked why he refused to stop for officers, records show the man gave an equally nonchalant answer: “Because I knew I was in a stolen vehicle.”
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged the man with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possessing motor vehicle theft tools.
Charging papers give this account:
A woman reported her 2005 Volkswagen Touareg stolen Sunday morning and within hours, a deputy spotted the vehicle. He tried to pull it over on Bridgeport Way West but the driver fled, running several red lights, driving into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of 100 mph.
The man eventually turned in front of a car and it struck the Volkswagen, disabling both vehicles. Deputies were able to take the man into custody.
The other driver, 67, was injured in the crash.
The man told police he found the Volkswagen car key in the console and took the car to avoid walking home, records show.
A heroin pipe was allegedly found in his pocket. A backpack found in the stolen car contained tools used to steal vehicles, records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
