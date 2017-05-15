Crime

May 15, 2017 5:22 PM

Deputies need your help identifying motor thief

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

He better hope the spirit of ZZ Top is on his side.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down a man donning cheap sunglasses who stole an outboard boat motor from a Key Peninsula home last week.

The theft happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 9) from a home on 116th Avenue Court Northwest near Minter Lagoon, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a Facebook post.

The man broke into the home’s garage and stole a black Suzuki outboard motor, then fled in a white, late 1990s Ford F-150 pickup with black wheels.

Apart from the sunglasses, the man was wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Sheriff Department’s Peninsula detachment at 253-798-4940.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos