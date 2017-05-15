Deputies need your help identifying motor thief

He better hope the spirit of ZZ Top is on his side.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down a man donning cheap sunglasses who stole an outboard boat motor from a Key Peninsula home last week.
The theft happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 9) from a home on 116th Avenue Court Northwest near Minter Lagoon, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a Facebook post.
The man broke into the home’s garage and stole a black Suzuki outboard motor, then fled in a white, late 1990s Ford F-150 pickup with black wheels.
Apart from the sunglasses, the man was wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Sheriff Department’s Peninsula detachment at 253-798-4940.
Kenny Ocker
