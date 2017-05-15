Kent woman pistol-whipped, carjacked

A Kent woman is recovering after she was pistol-whipped and carjacked Sunday night.
Around midnight on Sunday, Jody Westervelt was helping her daughter jump-start her car in the parking lot of a Kent auto parts store. Three men walked up and asked if they needed help.
“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw something moving and I looked up and one of them was in my car,” Westervelt said.
She tried to retrieve the keys from her car, she said, “That's when I felt the gun.”
Westervelt said she was struck with the gun and her phone taken after trying to call 911.
“He told me he was going to kill me,” she said. They hit her once more and took her car.
Westervelt tracked her phone using an app. Police found the car less than three miles from where it was stolen, but no phone or wallet.
