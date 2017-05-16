Man sentenced for Tacoma drive-by shooting, police chase

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a Tacoma drive-by shooting and the police chase that followed.
Kendale Jimerson pleaded guilty in August to second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.
On Friday, Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh sentenced him to eight years, six months in prison.
Pierce County prosecutors said Jimerson fired into a car with two people inside Oct. 2, 2015, in the 5600 block of South Washington Street, and drove off.
According to charging papers:
No one was hurt in the shooting, and people who heard the shots called 911.
Officers found the suspect vehicle near the Tacoma Mall with Jimerson behind the wheel. When they tried to pull him over, Jimerson sped off.
Police chased him through Auburn, and the pursuit ended in Kent after Jimerson ran over spike sticks officers put in the road to stop him.
He had a handgun, and his passenger, Joshua Everybodytalksabout, had heroin and cocaine
Everybodytalksabout, 23, pleaded guilty this year to obstructing police and two counts of unlawful drug possession. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced him to six months in jail in January.
His attorney, Kent Underwood, said Tuesday that Everybodytalksabout’s plea, “had nothing to do with the drive-by shooting. There’s no indication that he was involved.”
Jimerson’s attorney did not return a call from The News Tribune.
