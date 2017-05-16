Semi truck driver sentenced for Lakewood wreck that left woman in a coma

A semitrailer driver was sentenced Tuesday for a Lakewood wreck that involved six vehicles and put a woman in a coma this year.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Shelly Speir gave 42-year-old Jose Miguel Trinidad a midrange sentence of nine months, after he pleaded guilty to vehicular assault.
Prosecutors said Trinidad was high on methamphetamine Jan. 12 when he crashed into a Prius at a red light at state Route 512 and Interstate 5.
That pushed the car into other vehicles, and the Prius driver was put in a medically induced coma after the wreck.
She attended the sentencing in a wheelchair and told Speir that her injuries included broken shoulders and a broken foot.
Defense attorney Bryan Hershman said Trinidad has been operating big rigs for years without any driving incidents. The self-employed truck driver has four kids, Hershman said, and a wife who has been trying to run the company while he’s in jail.
“He’s a great father,” the lawyer said. “He made a terrible mistake.”
Alexis Krell:
